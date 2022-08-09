Assisted Living: The Musical'

Authors Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett will perform in a matinee show with a live 7-piece band onstage at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The authors of “Assisted Living: The Musical” are bringing their show to Venice on Aug. 21.

“Old age is no more about fixed incomes and disability than youth is about student debt and hangovers,” said Rick Compton, one of the authors of the musical.


