Venice Theatre invites audiences to its 8th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival. This popular event keeps music lovers and theatre goers entertained during the summer with a variety of music in a night club setting. John Lariviere’s “The Sinatra Songbook” opens the festival on July 15. The festival continues in “Pinky’s Cabaret” (the theatre’s black box Yvonne Pinkerton Theatre) through Aug. 8. Eight different acts will be performing throughout the festival. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Festival shows
“The Sinatra Songbook” — July 15-16. Broadway World Award Nominee for Singer of the Decade for Miami, John Lariviere, sings the music of Frank Sinatra with hits such as “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Night and Day,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “My Way.”
Dorian & The Furniture “Tabled” — July 17-18. Built from the remains of 2019 & 2020’s unplayed set lists, “Tabled” features Dorian & The Furniture performing one-person versions of an eclectic mix of songs, usually (but not always) in the folk-rock genre, possibly with special guests and/or robots.
“Over the Rainbow” with Luke & Friends — July 22-23. Join Luke McFatrich and his friends Noelia Altamirano, Amanda Heisey, Brian Finnerty, Michelle Kasanofsky and Javisha Strong for a trip over the rainbow and back in song.
Featuring newer favorites like “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “Electric Love” as well as classics like “Imagine” by John Lennon, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John, and, of course, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
“This Little Light Of Mine” — July 24-25. Syreeta Banks sings some of her favorite songs that have helped foster growth, healing and encouragement during her life’s journey. Songs that speak on love, faith, fame and shining one’s light into the world and not being afraid to shine.
“The Blue Light Special” — July 29 -30. Ever had a case of the blues? We’ve all been there! But you don’t have to stay in that funk. Come hear powerhouse, Ariel Blue, weave her tale of the blues in a sassy, spirited, and downright funny cabaret, aptly titled “The Blue Light Special.”
“And the Envelope, please …” — July 31-Aug. 1. Eric Watters sings and tells stories about Academy Award-Winning songs from 1934-1969.
“My Favorite Things” — Aug. 5-6. Alana Opie will be singing some of her favorite songs from shows she’s starred in before. From “Blood Brothers” to “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” to “Always ... Patsy Cline” and more.
“Distinctive Diva’s-A Tribute to the Ladies” — Aug. 7-8. Michelle Kasanofsky, accompanied by her talented son Mikal Mancini and longtime associate Joel Broome, will pay homage to famous females throughout the ages. From Ella to Adele and including the music of dozens of other divas such as Cher, Carrie Underwood, Dusty Springfield and Gloria Estefan, this cabaret is jam-packed with lots of well-known, high-energy music to keep your toes tapping. You’ll find it hard not to sing along.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.