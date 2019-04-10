In partnership with the Caledonian Club of Florida West, Asolo Rep will proudly host A Braw Wee Scottish Heritage Celebration on April 11.
This special event will celebrate Sarasota’s Scottish heritage and the 30th birthday of the installation of Scotland’s Dunfermline Opera House, which has become The Harold and Esther Mertz Theatre. The Mertz is an elegant 500-seat theatre that has served as the company’s main performing space since 1990. The event will also commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Caledonian Club of Florida West.
The celebration will surround both the matinee of Lynn Nottage’s Sweat and evening performance of Michael Frayn’s Noises Off. There will be Scottish bagpipers prior to each performance and a post-show reception and toast on the mezzanine following the 7:30 p.m. performance.
The Scoop (Asolo Rep’s insightful pre-show discussion series) preceding the evening show will focus on the history of the Mertz and its journey from Scotland to Sarasota. Asolo Rep is also offering special reduced theatre ticket prices for the evening performance.
Sarasota has a rich history with Scotland, beginning in 1885 when colonists traveled from Scotland to Sarasota. Sarasota was chartered by a group of Scottish businessmen in 1903. Located in West Fife, Dunfermline is one of Sarasota’s Sister Cities. This relationship was solidified by the Caledonian Club of Florida West. The Club, which takes its name from the Roman name for the geographic area that became Scotland, strives to promote Sarasota’s Scottish roots and fellowship through various educational, cultural and social functions.
“Asolo Rep is incredibly proud of its Scottish connection and history and is thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the Caledonian Club,” said Asolo Rep Managing Director Linda DiGabriele. “We encourage everyone to attend not only for a wonderfully entertaining theatrical experience but also to learn more about Asolo Rep and Sarasota’s historical roots and how our beautiful Mertz Theatre journeyed from Dunfermline to become the performing space it is today.”
“We are delighted to celebrate our 33rd anniversary with Asolo Repertory Theatre,” said Bill Wallace, Director of the Caledonian Club of Sarasota. “We hope that we are able to shed light on Sarasota’s Scottish history at this joyful event filled with great music, food and theatre!”
To purchase discounted tickets, use the promo code: SCOT online at www.asolorep.org, by phone at 941-351-8000 or in person at the box office, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Seating is limited.
