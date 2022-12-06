'A Calyp-Soul Christmas' - Steel virtuoso John Patti delivers songs of the season with soul

Steel drum artist John Patti’s “A Calyp-Soul Christmas” casts its festive spell on Gulf Theater a whole different way, by melding the sounds of the islands with jazz and funky soul.
As a seven-time Trop Rock Music Association Musician of the Year, Patti’s popularity has grown internationally because of his expressively smooth sound, which elevates the steel drum from its island grassroots to a pedestal of virtuosity.
This year he shares the stage with award-winning Alabama-based singer/songwriter Eric Erdman, who landed the Trop Rock Music Association’s Songwriter of the Year twice in a row, along with its 2021 Song of the Year, Southland Music Line’s 2021 Artist of the Year and the Lagniappe Awards’ Solo Musician of the Year 13 years running.
“He’s remarkably humble and very talented,” said Patti. “He has really clever lyrics and masterful storytelling.”
Erdman’s resonant bass voice fairly drips with Spanish moss and funky hints of Dr. John and J. J. Cale.
Claiming influences like James Taylor, Jim Croce, Mac McAnally and David Wilcox, his style moves through soulful R&B into jazzy funk, then turns the corner right back to roots in smooth country music.
Erdman and his guitar make the perfect foils for the melodic percussion instrument that those in the know call “steel pan.”
“I try to show audiences that steel drums can be used in many different genres and styles beyond the tropical island sound,” said Patti. “It’s been a challenge to break some of those barriers, but that’s part of the reason for a holiday show with a whole different sound.”
Patti brings with him a six-piece, world-class band of local and national touring artists who lay a country/Motown vibe on what would otherwise be pure trop rock. The ensemble includes Dane Bryant (Clint Black, Olivia Newton-John, Paul Overstreet) on keys; bass player Barry Williams (The Four Tops); Latin-tinged percussionist Melanie Howe; Sarasota-based James Vernado on drums; and Erdman on guitar and vocals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.