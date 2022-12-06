'A Calyp-Soul Christmas' - Steel virtuoso John Patti delivers songs of the season with soul

John Patti (above) and singer/songwriter Eric Erdman appear together at Gulf Theater in “A Calyp-Soul Christmas.”

 PHOTOS PROVIDED BY JOHN PATTI

Steel drum artist John Patti’s “A Calyp-Soul Christmas” casts its festive spell on Gulf Theater a whole different way, by melding the sounds of the islands with jazz and funky soul.

As a seven-time Trop Rock Music Association Musician of the Year, Patti’s popularity has grown internationally because of his expressively smooth sound, which elevates the steel drum from its island grassroots to a pedestal of virtuosity.


