The Hermitage Artist Retreat in collaboration with the Greenfield Foundation, presents the 15th year of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Weekend, April 14-16, culminating with the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner on April 16 celebrating 2023 HGP winners Lorenzo ‘Rennie’ Harris (dance and choreography) and Sandy Rodriguez (visual art) at the The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

This year’s weekend of events begins at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the Asolo’s Cook Theater in the FSU Center for Performing Arts with “Aleshea Harris Presents,” featuring newly commissioned work from playwright, theater maker and 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Aleshea Harris. Her critically acclaimed plays include "Is God Is," "What to Send Up When It Goes Down," "On Sugarland" and "Brother, Brother."


