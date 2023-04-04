This is the first time the Hermitage Greenfield Prize is recognizing dance, with a special prize going to Lorenzo "Rennie" Harris. Harris has been a pioneer in the street dance movement since founding Rennie Harris Puremovement in the early '90s, bringing authentic hip-hop experiences to the dance concert stage and educational spaces around the world.
This year’s recipient in visual art is Sandy Rodriguez. Raised on the U.S.-Mexico border, Rodriguez creates poignant landscapes that weave together history, social memory, contemporary politics and cultural production.
Photo courtesy of The Hermitage Artist Retreat
The Hermitage Artist Retreat in collaboration with the Greenfield Foundation, presents the 15th year of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Weekend, April 14-16, culminating with the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner on April 16 celebrating 2023 HGP winners Lorenzo ‘Rennie’ Harris (dance and choreography) and Sandy Rodriguez (visual art) at the The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.
This year’s weekend of events begins at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the Asolo’s Cook Theater in the FSU Center for Performing Arts with “Aleshea Harris Presents,” featuring newly commissioned work from playwright, theater maker and 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Aleshea Harris. Her critically acclaimed plays include "Is God Is," "What to Send Up When It Goes Down," "On Sugarland" and "Brother, Brother."
On April 15, the Hermitage presents two events on its Manasota Key campus honoring the distinguished recipients of this year’s prize. Both artists will receive six weeks of residency time as Hermitage Fellows to develop their projects, as well as a $30,000 prize to support the work. “Sandy Rodriguez: Putting Sarasota on the Map,” begins at 2 p.m. at the Hermitage Palm House and showcases the work of this year’s visual art recipient. She will be joined by two jurors from this year’s selection process, renowned multidisciplinary artist and Hermitage alumna Anne Patterson and Creative Capital President Christine Kuan, Rodriguez will show examples of her work which often use topographical representations to merge societal issues past and present and discuss her process, including using hand-processed, locally sourced materials for pigments.
The celebration continues on the Hermitage Beach at 6 p.m. April 15 with “Rennie Harris: Street Dance Pioneer,” a conversation with the first Hermitage Greenfield Prize recipient in dance and choreography, Lorenzo ‘Rennie’ Harris, alongside jurors Joseph V. Melillo and Charmaine Warren. Melillo has been a longtime friend of the Hermitage and was the first member of the Hermitage’s esteemed National Curatorial Council. Warren is a celebrated dance writer and historian. Harris has dedicated his life and his company, Rennie Harris Puremovement, to preserving and celebrating hip-hop culture through workshops, demonstrations and public performances and has revolutionized the relationship of this quintessentially American art form’s relationship to the broader dance community in the process.
“One of the most thrilling aspects of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize is bringing three cycles of winners to Sarasota in one exciting weekend of events and programming,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “Considering we awarded two prizes this year to celebrate a milestone season, this means we have four unique disciplines of HGP recipients represented at once with the brilliant talents of Aleshea Harris in theater, Angélica Negrón in music, Sandy Rodriguez in visual art, and Rennie Harris in dance.”
