Award-winning playwright Charles Busch, who penned Charlotte Players’ May offering, “You Should Be So Lucky,” is also an actor, screenwriter and female impersonator. He is known for his appearances on stage, film and television.
If you’re not familiar with Busch, a couple of his other play titles might give you an idea of where he’s coming from: “Vampire Lesbians of Sodom” and “Psycho Beach Party.” Both are considered classics by audiences and critics alike.
“I have always believed that every individual we encounter in our lives is sent for the purpose of helping us become a better person,” said Diane Messina, who is directing “You Should Be So Lucky.” “An unconventional storyteller, Charles Busch captures this philosophy with unusual friendships, quirky antics and unexpected events.”
The play has been described as a contemporary Cinderella story set in Greenwich Village and reminiscent of the classic screwball comedies of the 1930s. Christopher, a shy and eccentric young electrologist, helps an elderly millionaire, Seymour Rosenberg, when the old man faints in the street.
Rosenberg, touched by the young man’s generous spirit, becomes his benefactor and sends Christopher off to a fabulous charity ball where he meets his Prince Charming, in the form of a neurotic young publicist named Walter. Fate takes a turn when Rosenberg dies suddenly of a heart attack in Christopher’s electrologist chair and leaves half of his millions to Christopher.
The other half of the estate goes to Rosenberg’s fiercely embittered daughter, Lenore, who threatens to contest the will. Christopher doesn’t stand a chance against the suburban matron from hell until Rosenberg shows up as a ghost, seen only by Christopher. Christopher and Lenore plead their case on an Oprah Winfrey-like show hosted by Wanda Wilson.
“Ironically, this play found me,” said Messina. “Charlotte Players approached me with the script, and while reading it, I knew immediately I wanted to direct this show. I loved Busch’s storytelling ability to incorporate a friendship involving diverse lifestyles, complex relationships and unforeseen story twists that are supported by hilarious antics. I felt that this play not only offered the audience fun, but also a thought-provoking takeaway.
“I have directed every genre from Shakespeare, drama, to musical comedy,” she added. “However, after such a taxing year as we have all experienced, I felt particularly drawn to directing a comedy. I feel we have all earned an evening of fun and laughter.”
For “You Should Be So Lucky,” Messina said she felt “particularly blessed to have a cast of excellent and experienced actors.” They include Bill Olson as Christopher, Neil Kasanofsky as Seymour, Christine Ammend as Christopher’s flamboyant sister Polly, Shawn Watkins-Yates as Christopher’s new boyfriend Walter, Sandi Wood as Rosenberg’s pretentious daughter Lenore, and Jacquie Engle as stylish talk show host Wanda Wilson.
“Along with Dottie Warner as stage manager, Chris Smith as set designer and Paula Pender handling props and costumes, I feel I have a director’s dream cast and production crew,” Messina said.
The show is sponsored by local philanthropist, community volunteer, and Charlotte Players member Sushila Cherian, in memory of her late husband, Dr. J. V. Cherian.
