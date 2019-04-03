A cool evening of hot Latin Jazz

M&M Latin Jazz Ensemble

 PHOTO PROVIDED

On April 8, a cool evening of hot Latin Jazz with some of the world’s top artists when the M&M Latin Jazz Ensemble performs original music and some classic jazz standards with International Latin Jazz sensation Michiko Morell (Japan’s Michiquita), vocals and percussion; Marty Morell (Bill Evans Trio), vibraphone; Richard Drexler (Jeff Berlin Trio; The Jazz Professors) piano; Jeff Rupert (Maynard Ferguson, Sam Rivers), tenor sax; Ben Kramer bass and Carlito Garcia, congas.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m., at the William H Wakeman III Theater at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.

Admission is free for CCJS members; $20 for nonmembers.

Tickets are available at the box office starting at 6:30 p.m. on concert night or in advance through the box office at 941-625-4175, ext. 221. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments