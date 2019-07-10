By DEBBIE FLESSNER
columnist
When our little family of then four people moved to Southwest Florida in 1996, I was not working at first, instead choosing to stay home with our two- and four-year-old sons. Besides taking them to the beautiful Gulf beaches as much as possible, I also tried to take them to all the interesting, fun and uniquely Florida places I could.
One of the spots they especially loved was the South Florida Museum and Bishop Planetarium in Bradenton. Back then, one of the primary reasons my sons wanted to go was to see Snooty, the decades old manatee mascot of the museum and unofficial mayor of Bradenton.
Though Snooty was sadly lost a couple of years ago, the museum (now called the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature), aquarium and planetarium are still going strong, and visiting there is a fun, educational experience for people of all ages.
When you first enter the facility, you will be given a map and a listing of the day’s shows, attractions and special exhibits. On the day I went, I began with a Manatee Presentation at the aquarium.
For the presentation, everyone in the crowd surrounded the manatee tank, which included three rescued manatees. A very knowledgeable guide told us all about how the aquarium came to have the beautiful sea cows, which all came to Bradenton from a critical care facility at Sea World. The Bishop Museum has a “stage two” manatee rehab facility, so when the patients are doing well enough there, they get released back into the water.
After I left the aquarium, I hurried to the other side of the museum, in order to catch the Phantom of the Universe show at the planetarium. That particular show was about dark matter in the universe, which was a fascinating topic, since dark matter cannot be seen or felt at all. Imagine being Fritz Zwicky and having to explain THAT to people for the first time in the 1930s. Besides the interesting content of the shows at the planetarium, the seats recline way back, and are exceptionally comfortable. Insider tip — don’t sit in those seats in the dark unless you are well-rested.
Upon the conclusion of the planetarium show, I used the rest of my time at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature to tour all of the exhibits. There are some incredibly interesting ones, like the Archaic Peoples, the River Heritage and Pine Uplands, as well as the Tallant Gallery, which features the personal collection of Montague Tallant. Tallant was a businessman and benefactor who collected archaeological artifacts, and as a matter of fact, those artifacts were used to first open the South Florida Museum in 1947.
In the museum itself, one of the biggest highlights for me was the Visible Storage Galleries, which is basically the attic of the museum. It contains collections that there just aren’t enough room for anywhere else, as well as drawers down below the displays that you can open and learn even more about the subject matter.
I also loved a temporary exhibit that will be at the museum until July 15. It’s called National Geographic Photo Ark, and contains large photographs of many endangered species of animals. It’s visitor friendly, and there is even a sign that encourages people to take pictures of themselves with the beautifully photographed animals and post the picture on social media.
It’s pretty much a guarantee that if “selfies” were a thing when my sons were young and visiting the museum, they would have spent all day in that room. As it was, I only spent about a half-hour in there, and only shared one social media picture with the King Vulture, which is as close as I would ever want to be to a real one.
Debbie Flessner writes the Live Like a Tourist column for the Sun newspapers. You may contact her at dj@flessner.net.
