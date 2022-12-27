Florida Studio Theatre presents “Something Rotten!” — a humorous mashup of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway through Jan. 8.

Set in Elizabethan England, “Something Rotten!” follows two brothers — Nick and Nigel Bottom — who are forced to live in the shadow of William Shakespeare, the rockstar writer who everyone in England is fawning over. Desperate to one-up “The Bard,” Nick visits a soothsayer named Nostradamus to learn what the next big thing in the theatre world will be. Nostradamus sees a little too far into the future and discovers that musicals are going to be all the rage. With this new insight, Nick and Nigel set out to create a show where performers act, sing, and dance — all at the same time.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments