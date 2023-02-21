'A Jazzy Afternoon'

Award-winning jazz journalist and photographer Ken Franckling and New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett collaborate to highlight the history and future of jazz through spoken word, photography and music.

 Photo courtesy of Daniel Bennett

Saxophonist Daniel Bennett will be performing a collaborative concert with jazz photographer Ken Franckling at the North Port Library on Feb. 24.

Cali Getson, adult services librarian, said the North Port Library’s presentation is part of the "One Book One Community" programming. The "One Book 2023" selection is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. 


