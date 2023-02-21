'A Jazzy Afternoon'

Award-winning jazz journalist and photographer Ken Franckling and New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett collaborate to highlight the history and future of jazz through spoken word, photography and music.
Saxophonist Daniel Bennett will be performing a collaborative concert with jazz photographer Ken Franckling at the North Port Library on Feb. 24.
Cali Getson, adult services librarian, said the North Port Library’s presentation is part of the "One Book One Community" programming. The "One Book 2023" selection is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.
Through photography and music, the event features highlights from the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s as well as how the movement helped shape jazz through innovations that remain the essence of the American art form.
Ken Franckling will start things off with a lecture on jazz with photography. The Daniel Bennett Group's concert follows. Bennett, along with master percussionist Koko Bermejo playing drums/keyboard and bassist Kevin Hailey, will present a review of some of the music from that era by famous named artists and also more current offerings from their own recent work.
“It is an honor to play the old standards,” Bennett said. “Playing the greats from the '20s, '30s and '40s is our tribute to their work and we step into our own compositions as variations adding new levels to what they have taught us.” Selections from composers like Duke Ellington, Charles Parker and Miles Davis will highlight the afternoon’s concert presentation.
Franckling holds the ASCAP Deems Taylor award for music journalism, perhaps the natural byproduct of his 22-year stint with United Press International as a journalist and ultimately their jazz journalist.
“Many people think of jazz as a repertoire of a specific tones because of all the great music that came out of the 'Great American Songbook' and Broadway and some of the great jazz standards that earlier composers developed and really became the bible of music and songs that musicians can pull from and know,” said Franckling.
“But really, jazz is a process. It is not the specific repertoire, but it is the art of thoughtful communication between the players on the bandstand sharing musically and then sharing of that with the listeners. They add something very personal to the music.”
“The Personal Librarian" author Victoria Christopher Murray will be speaking at 10:30 a.m. March 3 at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, and at 7 p.m. at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Seating is first come, first seated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.