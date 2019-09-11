A lifetime of artwork on display

By Trudy Gerhardt
UUFCC Art Committee
A lifetime of artwork will be displayed at the Unitarian Universalist of Charlotte County’s gallery during September and October. The artist is Tom Deuley, a retired naval officer who lives in Port Charlotte.
The public is invited to meet the artist and view the exhibit at a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Deuley’s work includes digital reproductions of his original paintings — both oil and watercolor, drawings in pencil, charcoal, conte crayon, pen and ink, brush and ink, pastel and many photographs, both black and white and color. There will also be some pottery pieces. Some of the items will be for sale and can be special ordered when specific sizes are desired.
The large collection represents Deuley’s life and his love of art, which he says began when he was 10 years old and began drawing copies of cartoons from the comics. His grandfather gave him a paint by number book and he read every book he could find on art. By junior high he said he could reproduce on paper just about anything he could see. He received awards for his work through junior high and high school where he was editor and chief photographer of the yearbook.
When Deuley joined the Navy, his art work took a vacation until he was sent to Auburn University where he received an engineering degree. After a 20 year naval career, he went to a community college where he earned an associate degree in advertising arts — and won the Excellence in Advertising award. Then came his own company, Deuley Graphics for 17 years. Since moving to Florida he bought a ceramics wheel and is mastering the art form.
For more information, call 941-627-4303.
