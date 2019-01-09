After searching for unique, fun, exciting and dynamic experiences to bring to the Venice/Sarasota community, The Venice Institute for Performing Arts discovered Artrageous, a team of artists, singers, dancers and musicians that understand the power and impact of the arts.
People who attend Artrageous performances must be prepared to be part of a show that uses black lights and paints to create a magical world on the spot. Artrageous is unique in that the troupe creates original art on stage during each performance and encourages people of all ages to participate by tapping their toes or singing along with the music. Some in the audience may be invited to join the troupe on stage during interactive portions of the show where they may be asked to help with dance routines or elaborate choreography. It seems impossible, but in the end, the troupe reveals a life-sized walk-through gallery of original art.
“Artrageous will donate all of the artworks created live during the performance to VIPA, a 501©(3) organization that raises funds for local charities. A week after the show, on January 24th. VIPA will hold an auction at the Venice Art Center where members of the community may bid on their favorite pieces. All proceeds from this auction will be donated to the Venice High School Drama boosters Club,” explained Kelsey Simpson, director of communications for the Venice Institute for Performing Arts. For auction information go to: https://veniceperformingartscenter.com/event/artrageous/
Artrageous, a team of high energy friends that first came together in Vancouver to form a non-profit Children’s Theater, turned adversity into opportunity after their theater was demolished during a fire in the late 80’s. That’s when they decided to create a new act where they could share their passion for music, art, theater and audience interaction with the world. Now they perform worldwide. According to their website they’ve performed in over 2,000 events for such dignitaries as Sir Richard Branson, Steve Forbes, and General Colin Powell during Artrageous events taking place in India, Thailand, France and Austria.
Learn more about Artrageous and read reviews at their website http://artrageousexperience.com.
Southwest Florida audiences now have an opportunity to enjoy and become inspired at an Artrageous family friendly performance taking place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice. Tickets start at $25. Special family package rates are available. Call the Venice Performing Arts Center box office at 941-218-3779. More information may be found at www.veniceperforming artscenter.com.
