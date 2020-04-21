Historic Spanish Point and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, two major environmental resources of Sarasota County, will join forces May 1.
Joint announcements were made by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ President Jennifer Rominiecki, Historic Spanish Point Executive Director John McCarthy and John Thaxton, of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which facilitated the idea.
“I see so many similarities between the gardens,” McCarthy said Friday by phone. “Marie Selby was a female leader in Sarasota who bequeathed her property insuring it would be a community asset and the family of Bertha Palmer (Chicago socialite and Sarasota area real estate investor who lived at Spanish Point) ensured that that property also would be preserved for the people of this area.”
Selby Gardens will be 45 years old in July and Historic Spanish Point is 38 years old.
The immediate benefit for members of either site is that they will be able to visit either of the sites with either membership card.
“The new mission statement speaks to the native nature and regional history of the two campuses,” McCarthy said.
In a news release, McCarthy noted the “compatible missions and geography” of the two and said: “Selby Gardens is uniquely positioned to help us not only preserve Historic Spanish Point, but really reach its full potential.”
Selby gains 30 acres of prime bayfront property, which is considered a resource for 5,000 years of history while Historic Spanish Point gains the potential for more visitors because of Selby’s membership base as well as the of financial stability.
The sites will benefit from new programs that can use both campuses.
Historic Spanish Point is also known for its maritime history and boat-building classes.
Already proposed are the creation of join summer camps, children’s education programs, joint adult education programs, expansion of Historic Spanish Point’s butterfly garden to include an interactive butterfly house and to connect the two campuses by boat.
Selby Gardens is the world’s only garden in the world specifically concentrating on epiphytes — air plants such as orchids.
McCarthy, considered one of the leading experts on area history, will become vice president of Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus.
The staff and volunteers of Historic Spanish Point will be maintained and two members of its board will be incorporated into the board of Selby Gardens.
“We are confident that this bold move will allow Historic Spanish Point to realize its full potential and remain an important resource and attraction for the region,” said Pat Ball, chair of the Gulf Coast Heritage Association which previously operated Historic Spanish Point.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees at Selby Gardens, we welcome the addition of Historic Spanish Point as a companion campus to Selby Gardens’ Downtown location,” said Pauline Wamsler, chair of the Selby Gardens Board of Trustees. “We are fully committed to stewarding Historic Spanish Point’s legacy with the utmost integrity.”
With two companion campuses, Selby Gardens will provide waterfront sanctuaries that connect people with epiphytes, native nature and regional history, including maritime history, he added.
Admission fees are expected to remain the same for the time being at both sites.
According to the release from Selby’s president, the Compromise Master Plan for Selby Gardens’ Downtown campus that has been submitted to the city of Sarasota for approval will not be changed.
“Selby Gardens has already secured $35 million restricted solely to its implementation, and the jobs and economic impact that will be created by this project would greatly benefit the local economy at this difficult time.”
