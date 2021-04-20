Go on a musical journey around the world with Choral Artists of Sarasota’s next concert, “Come Fly With Me.” This travel-themed, one-hour outdoor concert features 32 singers from the Choral Artists ensemble.
“Since we have not been able to travel over the past year due to the pandemic, the audience can experience travel to some of their favorite destinations from the safety of an outdoor performance that is socially distanced,” says Joseph Holt, artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. According to Holt, musical selections will include “Come Fly With Me,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Girl from Ipanema,” I Love Paris,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and more.
“Through some of the most treasured popular songs, Choral Artists offers an opportunity to forget your troubles and get away from it all, taking a musical journey that is sentimental, comforting and toe-tapping,” says Holt.
Social distancing protocol, mask requirements, sanitizer stations and other safety precautions will be in place.
Upcoming performances
“American Fanfare” — Rousing patriotic anthems and stirring inspirational choral works celebrate another traditional Independence Day concert. Joining Choral Artists for the first time will be the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, performing Sousa marches and patriotic selections to complement the program. Musical fireworks abound in this annual salute to America. This live performance is at 4 p.m. July 4 at Sarasota Opera House. The online replay of this concert will be July 17- Aug. 17. The “Concert Insight” will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. June 24 and available on demand through July 24.
The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region’s most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization’s educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Barbara Diles Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning.
“Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers,” says Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. “That means engaging young people, nurturing them and encouraging them to continue their studies.”
