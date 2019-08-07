By RUSTY PRAY
Go Correspondent
Tiki Tom Watson has more than one reason to look forward to the fourth annual Tiki Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday . Fishermen’s Village’s August offering of music, food and family fun.
For one thing, the versatile guitarist will be performing in the first section of Village near the Coffee Shop during the event, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at the iconic boutique and restaurant destination in Punta Gorda. Admission and parking are free.
For another, the fest will mark the return of Tiki Tom’s partner, L.A. Daniels, after a seven-month medical hiatus.
“Anybody who has heard L.A. Daniels sing knows that he gives it his all every show,” Watson said. “He sings with heart and soul, and so we didn’t want to rush his return. Tiki Fest is a great way to celebrate the return of L.A. to the scene.”
Watson, who owns the Bean coffee shop in Punta Gorda, and Daniels started performing together at Tiki Fest in 2016.
“Tiki Fest is always special to L.A. and me,” Watson said. “It marked the beginning of the Tiki Tom & L.A duo in 2016. At first, L.A. was just going to join me on stage for three or four songs. But when we first rehearsed, we found that we love much of the same music, and that we had a real soul connection.
“If it were up to me, I would have him parachute on the back of a lighted Flying Elvis right into Fishermen’s Village. That’s how excited we are for his return. It’s going to be a great reunion and birthday party for all of us.”
The event also will feature live trop rock music from JP’s Island Duo, steel drum music by Sunny Jim White, a hula show, photos with mermaid Faith Lynn, Jeff the Juggler, face painting, games, sand art creations and, of course, Hawaiian leis and the limbo.
“We are thrilled to once again host our annual Tiki Fest at Fishermen’s Village,” said Kathy Burnam, marketing and events manager for Fishermen’s Village. “The event has become one of our signature, high-traffic initiatives for local and regional visitors during off-season.”
Fishermen’s Village is at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, go to www.fishville.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.