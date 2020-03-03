Are you an art collector? Seek art for home or office? Merely wish to support the Arts?
The Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival transforms J.D. Hamel Park into an outdoor gallery of beautiful, original, handmade works by artisans from across America. This gallery of art is created by the artistic vision and skills of artisans in painting, sculpting, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, digital art, fiber and wearable art, mixed-media, woodworking and much more. The artisans creating these works are always in attendance so you can speak with them and commission a piece made just for you.
Bring your sense of discovery and appreciation of the beautiful. Come be inspired and learn something of yourself as you explore and discover art.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.