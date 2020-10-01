After nearly six months, live music presented by Sun Events plans to make its return with 7 Bridges: “The Ultimate Eagles Experience.” Based out of Nashville, 7 Bridges has been touring nationally since 2008 and are bringing their faithful recreation of Eagles hits to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda on Oct. 8.
One hit after another
With a catalog of hits like “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Desperado,” “Witchy Woman,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and many more, 7 Bridges strives to perform one timeless hit after another.
“The music of the Eagles in itself is a lot with multiple lead singers that cover multiple genres of music,” Jason Manning of 3-J Productions said. “Our goal is to always recreate the sounds and feel of an actual Eagles concert but to also inject our own personalities into the mix. We want people to be able to close their eyes and think they were listening to the real Eagles.”
7 Bridges also sprinkles in solo hits of drummer/vocalist Don Henley, guitarist/vocalist Joe Walsh and guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Glenn Frey.
Safety first
After over six months away from music, both the artist and the promoter are looking to get back into the saddle. “We are looking to provide an escape; come, have fun with your friends, listen to some world-class music and be safe. We hope to allow you to forget about the outside world for just a few hours and enjoy the music,” says Rachel Frank with Sun Events. The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center has numerous safety protocols in place, including distanced seating between parties, mask requirements, and ample hand sanitizer stations located throughout the facility.
A lot of energy a nd a ton of hits
Eagles fans can expect a replica of the Eagles at their best.
“It’s a ton of hits and lots of energy,” Manning said.
“We have a blast onstage and we strive for the audience to have as much fun as we’re having.
