Charlotte Players chose a comedic mystery for its second show of the season, “A Shot in the Dark,” with seven performances scheduled from Sept. 11-20 at the Langdon Playhouse in Port Charlotte. Director Ken Crisp promises “plenty of laughs and surprises” in the classic French farce that will keep audiences guessing to the very end.
The play concerns a maid (played by Jaeda Beverly) suspected of killing a chauffeur, with only a romantic magistrate, Paul Sevigne (Shawn Imhoof) believing her innocence. The setting is Chamber of the Examining Magistrate in Paris, where Sevigne also interviews the maid’s aristocratic employer (Rudi Wolfahrt) and his snobbish wife (Jan Weston). He must also deal with his own wife (Kyle Marie), boss (Steve Pignataro), clerk (Henry Reisinger) and police guard (David DeYoung).
The multi-talented Crisp built the efficient and attractive set and is also handling lights, sound, and props. He is assisted by stage manager Jeanne DeYoung and costumer Lisa Staudenmeier.
“A Shot in the Dark” originally opened at the Booth Theater on Broadway in 1961 and ran for 389 performances. The original cast included Walter Matthau, who won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play, Julie Harris and William Shatner.
Audience members will be seated far enough apart to meet COVID-19 recommendations and be provided with masks (if needed). Audience members will have their temperatures taken upon entering the theater.All areas of whick will be sanitized with a disinfectant fog machine between shows. Actors will perform in clear shield face guards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.