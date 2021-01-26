A toast to the Rat Pack

“I’ve never appeared onstage with a drink in my hand before,” Johnny Carson once quipped while introducing the Rat Pack. “And the only reason I do so now is to set the stage.”
Dean Martin strolled onstage first, grinning, cigarette in hand, and wisecracked, “Did he introduce me?”
The original Rat Pack — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop—were incomparable and inseparable. They owned Vegas in the 1960s, performing together on stage and in the buddy films Ocean’s 11 and Sergeants 3, and partying together out and about on the Strip.
The story goes that this band of bros got its nickname when one of their girlfriends came upon them returning, thoroughly disheveled, from a typical Vegas night out.
She told them, “You look like a goddamn rat pack.”
The quintessential swingers, they were the height of 1960s cool.
A longtime tribute group appearing Feb. 12 at Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, Rat Pack Trilogy captures the originals as they were in the mid-1960s, in their prime — Frank, the nominal straight man; Dean with a drink welded to his hand (actually a mocktail for shows); Sammy mugging and needling the other two.
Sometimes little was actually sung while they razzed each other, cracked each other up, did pratfalls, stole each other’s shows and had a blast doing it.
Like the real Rat Pack, the members of Rat Pack Trilogy also have solo careers as Sinatra, Martin, Davis and a portfolio of other tributes.
Dezhon Fields, who named the group, explained, “The meaning behind the name Rat Pack Trilogy is that a trilogy is a three-part story,” mirroring both their act together and their three individual careers.
The show’s Sinatra, Jeff Grainger, does solo impersonations of both “Ol’ Blue Eyes” and Martin. Jeff Bradford, who channels Dean Martin, also grows out the sideburns to do Elvis. Dezhon Fields looks so much like Sammy Davis Jr. that he gets double-takes.
“Dezhon is the best Sammy there is,” said Grainger of an industry that doesn’t have many Sammy Davis Jrs. Even fewer of them are a song-and-dance man like Fields, who’s played Davis as part of the ultimate tribute, Legends in Concert, at Harrah’s Las Vegas and in Myrtle Beach.
“I found so many similarities in the way Sammy thought about entertaining that matched mine,” said Fields. “The voice was easy for me because we have the same range, and I look like the young Sammy.”
“For an actor, the fly-by-night, cool Dean Martin is a fun part to play,” said Bradford, who studied theater and voice in college. “But he wasn’t as heavy a drinker as he played onstage.”
Like his colleagues in the Trilogy, Bradford thoroughly researched the role, watched archival footage and read biographies to get Dean Martin right.
Appropriately enough, Jeff Grainger — whose Sinatra delivery Fields describes as “surgical”—got his start doing Sinatra in an Italian restaurant. At first, people thought he was lip-synching.
At Gulf Theater —the trio’s first public performance since the pandemic began — they’ll sing solos, duets like the classic Martin-and-Davis “Me and My Shadow” and trios including “Mack the Knife.”
They remain entirely in character throughout the show, speaking first person as the stars. Some of their banter is scripted from actual Rat Pack performances.
“We keep it more politically correct than they did in the sixties,” said Bradford. “But you’ll still see the way they behaved with each other on and offstage.”
And, like the first Rat Pack, Rat Pack Trilogy have been friends for years, sharing mutual appreciation and respect.
As Sammy himself would’ve said, “I love these cats.”
Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Staff and guests (but not artists) are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. Hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.
