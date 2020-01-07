“Absolute Elton” comes to the Englewood Event Center on Jan. 24.
“Absolute Elton” is a stunning, dynamic tribute to the music of Sir Elton John. With more than 50 Top 40 hits, seven No. 1 albums and a uniquely rich catalog of phenomenal songs, Sir Elton’s music has earned its place among our hearts’ most beloved musical treasures.
With the classic greats like “Your Song,” “Benny & the Jets,” “Daniel,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” to “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Bitch is Back,” “I’m Still Standing” and the epic “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding,” this show’s program reads like a playlist from Billboard’s all-time records page: 27 top 10 hits — four at number two and nine number ones — totaling more than 300 million records sold world-wide and establishing one of the most successful acts in music history.
“Absolute Elton” features extraordinary piano/vocalist Anton T. Doran, who is a foremost interpreter of “The Finest Classic Pop,” and has been performing the music of Sir Elton (along with Billy Joel, McCartney-Lennon-Harrison, Van Morrison, James Taylor and beyond) for more than 20 years. He is backed by an outstanding band of musicians and artists who together share more than 65 years in the music business.
Full bar and concessions available for purchase. Tickets are VIP $35/$25 regular. VIP seats allowed entrance at 6:30 p.m. Regular seats allowed entrance at 7 p.m. “Absolute Elton” begins at 7:30 p.m.
