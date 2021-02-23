Absolute Queen to bring 'hyper-realistic' experience

If not for the power of music and being able to perform live, Absolute Queen frontman Martyn Jenkins said he probably would crawl under a stone.
“It’s what we do, it’s what we love and the desire to make people feel good for a night is probably more important now than ever,” Jenkins said. “We recognize some people are still wary of going out and we will be there for those people as soon as they are ready.”
For Jenkins, a long-time “massive Queen fan,” the goal with Absolute Queen is to create a “hyper-realistic” performance that embodies the sights and sounds of what a Queen concert was like in the early 1980s — one of the many peak moments for the band famous for anthemic hits like “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” among their huge library of chart-topping hits.
The show is filled with all of the many hits, incredible vocals, stories about Queen and the songs, costume changes and high energy sing-along songs that will lift audiences off their feet.
“Really, our goal is to make people have the best night possible,” Jenkins said. “I think we provide superb musicianship but that’s not enough, the show is the most important thing to us and we want people to walk away saying, ‘I’ve had a bloody good time,’ and ‘What a great night.’”
Jenkins said that they haven’t had to change too many aspects of their show during the pandemic.
“We do limit anyone coming backstage and insist on masks and distancing when we are setting up as well as having barriers between us and the audience,” Jenkins said. “I can’t go in the audience and interact one-on-one and I can’t bring people on stage but overall the crowd seems to really want to play by the rules.
“I just have a good time and I hope we are offering a breath of fresh air in these challenging times.
Only 30% capacity and socially distanced seating will be available for those with tickets. For more information on Sun Events regulations regarding coronavirus, go to https://sunevents.com/covid-updates.
“We just promise to make sure you will have the best time possible and will have a fun and safe night and get to hear all the big hits from Queen and see all the malarkey that goes with it.”
