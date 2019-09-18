A Country Western dance fundraiser is set for 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
Tickets are $50 and include hors d’oeuvre bar, four drink tickets, line dancing, music, cash bar and a commemorative 2019 Country Western photo, silent auctions, raffles, games and prizes for Best Cowboy and Best Cowgirl.
Lemon Bay High School focuses on providing students with the best education possible and strives to make sure all students have the tools and resources they need to prepare them for tomorrow’ s workforce.
The Community Academic Partners proudly support Lemon Bay High School in maintaining an A+ school rating with the highest graduation rate in the area by helping to provide more than $20,000 in funding for the following program costs:
• After school tutoring three days a week with certified teachers for the entire school year: $10,560.
• Saturday CRAM Sessions for State Testing (five per year), $2,000.
• Advanced Placement Labs (10 per year), $1,500.
• Software for Student Enrichment per year, $4,000.
• Student Academic Planners per year, $3,000.
For tickets, donations or sponsorship, email lemonbaycap@gmail.com or contact Lisa Wilson at 941-586-9114, Amber Craft 941-270-1595, Cindy Weinfeld 727-460-8548 or Bobbi Fogo 941-468-9430. For more information, “Like” the Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners page on Facebook.
