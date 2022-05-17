Action-packed interpretation of 'Hamlet' will keep audiences on the edge of their seats

Venice Theatre's Stage 2 Series is proud to present William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" through May 29.
Producing Executive Director Murray Chase is directing his own two-hour-and-15-minute cutting of Shakespeare's longest play, the tragedy about a Danish prince who discovers that his uncle murdered his father and took the throne while his mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Chase plainly states, "This ain't your grandma's 'Hamlet.'"
The theatre is delighted to finally present the production it began planning before Covid-19 caused its postponement. Ten cast members star under Chase's expert direction. Five of those actors have been rehearsing since the production was originally cast in 2019.
The title role is being played by Vera Samuels, who says her perspective on the character changed and evolved over the last two years. Although Chase's casting of Samuels may surprise some, it is not the first time a woman has played the role. Sarah Bernhardt did in 1923. Well before that, the 18th-century actor Charlotte Charke played many male characters including Shakespeare’s troubled Prince of Denmark. More recently, in 2014, Maxine Peake won rave reviews as Hamlet at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester and Cush Jumbo starred in the 2021 production at the Young Vic in London.
Chase says he didn't set out to cast a woman, but Samuels' audition showed that she could brilliantly portray the ambition of the character. He explains, "The theme of the story can be distilled down to Hamlet's singular need to be at the top, going to any lengths to obtain power."
Chase and his production team have set the action in a modernized castle which is fortified, much like a bunker, for security. Four video screens are incorporated into the scenery to depict security camera footage, the appearance of ghosts, news reports and live announcements.
"Hamlet" is widely considered among the most powerful and influential works of world literature. It was one of Shakespeare's most popular works during his lifetime and still ranks among his most performed, topping the performance list of the Royal Shakespeare Company and its predecessors in Stratford-upon-Avon since 1879.
A school time performance is being presented at 11 a.m. May 20. Homeschooling families are encouraged to attend. Contact Kristofer Geddie at kgeddie@venicetheatre.net for tickets or additional information.
