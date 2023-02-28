Adventure Island will open for the 2023 season on March 4

Shaka-Laka Shores will feature an area with 25 individual elements and a central kid-friendly play structure bound to entertain and engage even the youngest of guests.

 Photo courtesy of BGT Public Relations

Adventure Island will open for the 2023 season on March 4. The park’s newest addition, Shaka-Laka Shores, opens in late March.

The new splash and play zone will feature an area with 25 individual elements and a central kid-friendly play structure bound to entertain and engage even the youngest of guests. Shaka-Laka Shores will greet guests as they enter the park and showcase the waterpark’s overarching tropical paradise theme.


