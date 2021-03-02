Enjoy the sunshine and kick off spring break with safe family fun as Adventure Island reopens for the season on March 6.
In addition to the park’s already strict health and safety measures, which include increased cleaning and sanitation and temperature checks, reservations are required, and capacity will be significantly limited to create more open space for guests to maintain physical distancing. Face coverings will be required for guests 2 and older in certain designated areas of the park, including the park entrance and exit, retail areas, food and beverage areas and other designated areas. Face coverings will not be required in the water, such as the lazy river, the wave pool, all water slides and all other water attractions in the water park.
Located right across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa, Adventure Island is 30 acres of water-drenched fun in the sun featuring the ultimate combination of high-speed thrills and tropical, tranquil surroundings for guests of all ages. Within Tampa's island paradise, adventure awaits with a variety of slides, corkscrews, waterfalls and more, including the park’s newest attraction, Solar Vortex. As North America’s first dual tailspin waterslide, Solar Vortex combines high-banking rotations and rapid descents, sending sliders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features. For a more relaxing escape, guests can float through a winding lazy river, chase waves in the Endless Surf wave pool, and enjoy family splash areas or upgrade their day with a private cabana.
“We are thrilled to offer a limited-capacity environment where Florida families can enjoy an outdoor, open air experience together, especially for the spring break season,” said Neal Thurman, President and General Manager for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “In addition to our waterpark reopening, our Food & Wine Festival underway across the street at Busch Gardens combined with world class coasters and fascinating animal habitats offer Florida families a spring break staycation with something exciting for everyone.”
To learn more and purchase tickets,visit https://adventureisland.com.
Adventure Island is at 10001 Malcolm McKinley Drive, Tampa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.