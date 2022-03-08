Year in, year out, one of this area’s most highly anticipated musical events of the spring season is the Sarasota Jazz Festival, hosted by the Jazz Club of Sarasota.
In 2020, the club had anticipated marking the festival’s 40th season. They’d pulled out all the stops to create a week to remember. Well, it was, but not the way they wanted it to be. The festival was scheduled in mid-March, at precisely the same time Covid-19 wiped event calendars clean everywhere, including almost all of the jazz festival.
In 2021, they tried to at least have a single concert, but the lingering virus prevented even that.
But this year, the Sarasota Jazz Festival is back, ready to mark the festival’s doubly delayed 40th edition, in its weeklong format, with seven concerts along with other activities March 13-19.
'We have some interesting people coming in this year,” said Susan Leavis, the club’s media coordinator.
There are a few changes, mostly to accommodate that virus that doesn’t know when to quit. Traditionally, the festival has taken place in locations in and around downtown Sarasota. This year, almost everything will be held in and around Nathan Benderson Park, near University Town Center, off I-75, exit 213.
This is to take advantage of the wide-open spaces at the park, Leavis explained. Something new for this year’s festival is that all the concerts will be held outdoors, to allow for some social distancing.
The festival will open with an event that’s always been outdoors, Jazz in the Park, from 3-6:30 p.m. This concert makes for a nice warmup, a family friendly event with a casual feel. The event is free, but space is limited to 800, and reservations were required. Leavis said this is the one event on the schedule that is already sold out.
On March 15, an old favorite rolls up, the jazz trolley pub crawl, from 6-10 p.m. For this adults-only event, guests pay $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. Several trolleys will be running on a circuitous route, with stops at 10 locations in the UTC area where guests can stop in for a drink and listen to live jazz. Riders can pace themselves, hopping on and off wherever they choose.
March 16 has the first of four nights of mainstage jazz concerts. VIP ticket holders will start Wednesday’s festivities with a cocktail party at 5 p.m. The concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. March 16-19, with a different lineup each night. Tickets each night range from $45-$120
On March 16, the series will open with Houston Person and friends, followed by John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell. All are frequent performers at the Sarasota Jazz Festival.
March 17, the day will start with the one event that has remained in downtown Sarasota, the Morning Jazz Film at 9:30 a.m. at Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Lane. The film will be “Jazz on a Summer's Day,” a documentary about the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival, with music writer/photographer Ken Frankling, who has covered 40 years of New Port Jazz Festivals, speaking before the film. Cost is $20 for the general public, $15 for members.
Back up at Benderson Park, the concert that night will feature Terrell Stafford and friends followed by Dick Hyman and Ken Peplowski. On March 18, Russell Malone and Friends will open, followed by Tierney Sutton and Shelley Berg.
On March 19, the concert will open with local favorite, La Lucha Trio. Then it’s the festival’s headliner, one of the giants of the jazz world, Arturo Sandoval and his band. Growing up in the outskirts of Havana, Sandoval took up the trumpet when he was 12 and quickly took to jazz. He later became a protege of jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie. Sandoval established his own reputation in the jazz world as a master of the trumpet and the flugelhorn. He's won 10 Grammys on his career, along with an Emmy and six Billboard Music Awards. In 2013 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
After the main stage concerts March 18-19, the festival Is offering something new – Late Night Jazz Jams, starting at 9:15 p.m. at the Nathan Benderson Park finishing tower. These are going to be a bit more casual, less structured than the mainstage concerts, Leavis said. Tickets are $20.
Covid protocols will be observed throughout the festival, Leavis said. There will be no mask requirement, but you must show proof of being fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event.
