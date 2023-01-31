'Alice' reveals that nothing in Momix’s world is as it seems

Momix's internationally acclaimed dancer-illusionists conjure the magical world of the White Rabbit, Mad Hatte and the Queen of Hearts in this stunning reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s novel.

 Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Momix, the internationally acclaimed dancer-illusionists presents "Alice" at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 8.

Travel down the rabbit hole Momix-style with Moses Pendleton’s newest creation, "Alice," inspired by "Alice in Wonderland." As Alice’s body grows and shrinks and grows again, Momix dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes and other dancers.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments