'Alice' reveals that nothing in Momix’s world is as it seems

Momix, the internationally acclaimed dancer-illusionists presents "Alice" at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 8.
Travel down the rabbit hole Momix-style with Moses Pendleton’s newest creation, "Alice," inspired by "Alice in Wonderland." As Alice’s body grows and shrinks and grows again, Momix dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes and other dancers.
“We don’t intend to retell the whole Alice story,” Pendleton says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention. I’m curious to see what will emerge, and I’m getting curiouser and curiouser the more I learn about Lewis Caroll. I share his passion for photography and his proclivity for puns.”
"Alice" is an invitation to invent, to let the imagination run wild. Pendleton says, “You can see why I think 'Alice' is a natural fit for Momix and an opportunity for us to extend our reach. We want to take this show into places we haven’t been before in terms of the fusion of dance, lighting, music, costumes and projected imagery. Our puns are visual, not verbal. It’s not modern dance, it’s Momix — under the spell of Lewis Carroll, who was under the spell of Alice — who was still learning to spell.”
Audiences will be taken on a journey that is both magical, mysterious, fun, eccentric and much more. Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and experiences every kind of transformation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.