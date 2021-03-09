‘All That Jazz’ brings Charlotte County's history to life

On the occasion of Charlotte County’s 50th anniversary, George Lane of the Tampa Bay Times wrote of Punta Gorda: “The small town on the banks of the second largest harbor on Florida’s West Coast worked its way into the 20th Century by fishing, cattle raising and farming. ... The streets were mostly unpaved and the structures wooden.”
But sleepy it was not.
With all the raucous energy of the postwar Jazz Age propelling it, Charlotte County burst free of DeSoto on April 23, 1921.
“There was a lot of political turmoil then,” said Ted Ehmann, historian, author and president of the Charlotte County Florida Historical Society. “Mostly over liquor, over being wet or dry. And Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor people liked their liquor.”
Speakeasies, rumrunners and bootleggers flourished in the little town where one moonshiner trained a sandhill crane to march down Marion Avenue, signaling each fresh batch.
“If you read a front-page sheriff’s report from that era,” Ehmann laughed, “you wouldn’t want to move here.”
It was with that boomtown in mind that Ehmann wrote and directs “All That Jazz,” a full-on jazz birthday party that sashays into Gulf Theater on March 20 to celebrate Charlotte County’s centennial.
“This comes around only every hundred years,” said Ehmann. “I thought it was a big deal.”
Two years in the making, the county’s only big centennial show is a collaboration between Executive Director Gary Butler’s Military Heritage Museum and Ehmann’s Charlotte County Florida Historical Society, both dedicated to preserving and presenting the past.
“Every year we have many more residents move here, but maintaining a sense of identity, of history, has been extremely difficult,” Ehmann said. “Our whole history center is stored at the back of Mid-County Regional Library.”
But Ehmann thrives on bringing history to life, putting it on display instead of warehousing it in boxes.
So, “All That Jazz” will be the big deal that Charlotte County deserves — emceed by mustachioed Tampa performer Nathan Foreman and accompanied by The Jazz Phools, six toe-tapping Tampa Bay musicians who deliver 1920s hot Dixieland and New Orleans jazz with all the vintage flair of megaphones, bowties and straw boaters.
Joining the band will be guest vocalist Kirsten Joyer, channeling 1920s jazz great Bessie Smith. Tenor Isaac James will sing the timeless World War I anthem “Keep the Home Fires Burning.”
Together, they’ll tell the story of the county’s birth by weaving together people, places and music in a multimedia tapestry of vintage photographs, silent film, words and tunes of the time.
“It’s going to move,” said Ehmann. “It’s jam packed. From beginning to end, song after song, visual after visual. If people get bored, I don’t know what’s wrong with them.”
Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Military Heritage Museum and the Charlotte County Florida Historical Society.
Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Staff and guests (but not artists) are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. Hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.
