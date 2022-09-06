Florida Studio Theatre presents “New York State of Mind — All the Hits of Billy Joel” with The Uptown Boys,” a high-energy music revue created by Broadway veterans with over 40 years of cumulative experience in the industry.

Featuring slick choreography and rich harmonies, this new cabaret weaves together Billy Joel’s iconic songbook with the performers’ stories of love, life and trying to make it in New York City.


