Alliance for the Arts presents August Wilson’s 'The Piano Lesson'

Earl Sparrow, Jr., Mark Drew and Dwayne Donnell in "The Piano Lesson."

 Photo courtesy of Alliance for the Arts

Theatre Conspiracy at Alliance for the Arts present the previously scheduled performance of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork "The Piano Lesson." This long-awaited performance, postponed from October due to Hurricane Ian, is sure to captivate audiences.

This complex play filled with subplots conveys tremendous significance as it examines slavery and the difficulty of Black Americans seeking economic and social equality. The production stars Dwayne Donnell as Doaker, Earl W. Sparrow, Jr., as Boy Willie, Mark Drew as Lymon, Renee Freeman as Berniece, Stephanie Hooks as Maretha, Elvis Mortley as Avery, Cicero McCarter as Wining Boy and Simone Farrell as Grace. The show is directed by Sonya McCarter.


   
