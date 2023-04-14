Alliance for the Arts presents August Wilson’s 'The Piano Lesson'

Theatre Conspiracy at Alliance for the Arts present the previously scheduled performance of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork "The Piano Lesson." This long-awaited performance, postponed from October due to Hurricane Ian, is sure to captivate audiences.
This complex play filled with subplots conveys tremendous significance as it examines slavery and the difficulty of Black Americans seeking economic and social equality. The production stars Dwayne Donnell as Doaker, Earl W. Sparrow, Jr., as Boy Willie, Mark Drew as Lymon, Renee Freeman as Berniece, Stephanie Hooks as Maretha, Elvis Mortley as Avery, Cicero McCarter as Wining Boy and Simone Farrell as Grace. The show is directed by Sonya McCarter.
"The Piano Lesson" is set in 1936 Pittsburgh, Pa. A battle is brewing in the Charles household. At the center lies the family’s prized heirloom piano. On one side, a brother plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister will go to any length to keep it and preserve the family history, with only their uncle standing in between. But even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.
Wilson is most known for his "American Century Cycle," a collection of 10 plays that span across decades to document African American experiences in the 20th century. The plays chronicle the effect of social and historical situations of each decade on individual character. "The Piano Lesson" is the fourth installment of the collection. Theatre Conspiracy made the commitment to produce all 10 of the "Century Cycle" works; this production marks the fifth show produced to date. "Radio Golf" is scheduled for October.
