Allman Family Revival celebrates the music of Gregg Allman

The Allman Family Revival is an epic coast to coast tour that brings together a happy and healing cosmic experience that celebrates the life, spirit and indelible musical legacy of Gregg Allman.

 Photo provided by Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Devon Allman is thrilled to announce the sixth annual Allman Family Revival. The revival tour will stop at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 28. 

Devon Allman shares, “We are in the sixth year of saluting my dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival … but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s continuing a tradition of feel based music and it’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance … making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments