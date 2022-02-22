An unlikely Swedish foursome swept pop music 50 years ago in thigh-high white platform boots and miniskirts, Farah-Fawcett-feathered hair, flares and spangled jumpsuits.
It would’ve been easy to dismiss their 1974 Eurovision-winning hit “Waterloo” as a one-hit wonder, but then they went on. And on. And on. And on.
To this day, ABBA still puts out what TimeOut calls “the same joyous, emotionally gutting, cheesy and delectable pop that it’s been for decades. It’s the sort of music that you can’t help but get pulled in by, no matter who you are.”
Even after they broke up in 1982, there’s been no stopping the force of nature that is ABBA. They topped the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1983. Ten years after their breakup, their album “ABBA Gold” became a worldwide bestseller.
They’ve sold over 380 million albums.
When “Mamma Mia!” hit theaters in 1999 with a soundtrack of their songs, it became one of the top 10 longest-running Broadway shows. Its 2008 movie release rejuvenated ABBA yet again. Some 18 million people have seen the musical to date.
In 2021, “Voyage,” their first album in close to 40 years, became a number one album in the United Kingdom. The four Swedes are undeniably older, but now they’ve got custom-built digital avatars, dubbed ABBATARS, who will perform live for them (kind of) in “ABBA Voyage” this spring.
Despite listeners who claim to hate the group, dancing queens Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and instrumentalist/songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus have always had astonishing staying power.
The Almost ABBA tribute hasn’t been at it for half a century ... yet. But it has been touring, with a six-piece band, for 26 years, appearing before crowds as massive as 50,000 in Utah and 25,000 in Amsterdam.
Soon after the Canadian foursome started performing together, people kept telling them they sounded just like ABBA, especially when they sang the group’s songs, which they loved.
“The sound is so big, with four or five harmonies and the layering of the vocals,” said Lisa Ewing, blonde Agnetha stand-in to her husband, Terry Baker‘s, Björn. “It’s incredible how beautiful it is. They really knew how to craft a song. And when Agnetha and Anni-Frid sang together, their timbres blended really well.”
“When we started, there was really no one doing the tribute thing like they are now,” she continued. “We understood we’d be the first North American tribute to ABBA. And we became really busy after ‘Mamma Mia!’”
In fact, they performed at the release of “Mama Mia! The Movie” for NBC Universal, were asked to open for Cher on her ABBA-inspired “Here We Go Again Tour” in Australia, and are arguably the number one ABBA tribute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.