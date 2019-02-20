The Englewood Elks proudly presents Almost ABBA at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
Almost ABBA recreates the magic and nostalgia of ABBA in a costumed, choreographed and interactive audience experience.
Formed in 1996, they are the longest running North American tribute to the Swedish super group and have toured 11 countries. They have performed for the U.S. Military, NBC, Universal and for audiences as large as 50,000.
This dynamic show features the songs performed in the hit musical Mamma Mia and Almost ABBA were chosen to perform at the release of “MAMMA MIA!”
With their sound-a-like performance, intricate harmonies and top notch musicianship, they truly live up to their Almost ABBA name.
Tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25 plus tax with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. of prime rib for $20 plus tax or $15 plus tax for other entrees. For information call 941-474-1404.
