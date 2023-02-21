An unlikely Swedish foursome swept pop music 50 years ago in thigh-high white platform boots and miniskirts, Farah-Fawcett-feathered hair, flares and spangled jumpsuits.
It would’ve been easy to dismiss their 1974 Eurovision-winning hit “Waterloo” as a one-hit wonder, but then they went on. And on. And on. And on.
To this day, ABBA still puts out what "TimeOut" calls “the same joyous, emotionally gutting, cheesy and delectable pop that it’s been for decades. It’s the sort of music that you can’t help but get pulled in by, no matter who you are.”
They’ve sold over 380 million albums.
When “Mamma Mia!” hit theaters in 1999 with a soundtrack of their songs, it became one of the Top 10 longest-running Broadway shows. Its 2008 movie release rejuvenated ABBA yet again. Some 18 million people have seen the musical to date.
Dancing queens Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and instrumentalist/songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus have always had astonishing staying power.
Soon after the Canadian foursome started performing together, people kept telling them they sounded just like ABBA, especially when they sang the group’s songs, which they loved.
“The sound is so big, with four or five harmonies and the layering of the vocals,” said Lisa Ewing, blonde Agnetha stand-in to her husband, Terry Baker‘s, Björn.
“When we started, there was really no one doing the tribute thing like they are now,” she continued. “We understood we’d be the first North American tribute to ABBA. And we became really busy after ‘Mamma Mia!’”
