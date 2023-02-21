Almost ABBA's costumed, choreographed sound-a-like show recreates the nostalgia of ABBA

Gary Walter (Benny Andersson), Suzanne Ogrinz (Anni-Frid Lyngstad), Lisa Ewing (Agnetha Fältskog) and Terry Baker (Björn Ulvaeus) are Almost ABBA.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

An unlikely Swedish foursome swept pop music 50 years ago in thigh-high white platform boots and miniskirts, Farah-Fawcett-feathered hair, flares and spangled jumpsuits.

It would’ve been easy to dismiss their 1974 Eurovision-winning hit “Waterloo” as a one-hit wonder, but then they went on. And on. And on. And on.


