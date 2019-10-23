Audiences looking for that “peaceful, easy feeling” are invited to experience The Alter Eagles on Venice Theatre’s MainStage Oct. 27-28.
The Alter Eagles cover all of the iconic California band’s greatest songs, from their earliest classics like “Take It Easy,” “Desperado” and “One of These Nights” to huge hits like “Heartache Tonight” and “Hotel California.”
For a decade, the Alter Eagles have been astonishing audiences across the United States with their inspiring tribute to the number one selling band of all time in North America. Having performed over 1,000 shows, making them one of the most prolific tribute acts today, the Alter Eagles is comprised of six versatile vocalists who each play multiple instruments during the show.
The band features its founder Todd Pitts on guitar and drums, Todd McNamee covering Joe Walsh’s guitar solos and vocals, Ken Custalow on guitar, drums and keyboard, Tim McMaster on bass guitar, Michael Beatty on guitar and Guy “Gruvo” Ruvolo on drums, keyboard and guitar. All six members sing together to create those tight Eagles’ harmonies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.