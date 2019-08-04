Alzheimer's Walk

The Alzheimer's Walk planning committee hosted a team captain packet pickup at Beef O'Brady's in Punta Gorda. Jessica Cantwell, Business Development Director at Life Care Center of Punta Gorda (far left) with committee members, celebrity emcee for walk Roger Eaton and some of his staff. Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be held on Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
