Loomis Bros. Circus will spark your imagination and take you on a magical journey where the impossible becomes reality in “Family Fun For 2021!” in Port Charlotte and Arcadia.
Loomis Bros. Circus began as a childhood dream for Ringmaster Justin Loomis and has now grown to be one of America’s best and most beautiful circuses
The show is presented in the traditional circus format, but with a modern twist. They are the only circus in North America to feature three rings, exotic animals and live music.
In their biggest production to date, “America’s Greatest Three-Ring Circus” continues to honor traditional circus with staples such as elephants, tigers, clowns, aerialists and a live orchestra, along with spotlighting some of today’s top performers, like their featured act for 2021, “The Original Flyerz” acrobat troupe, created by former members of The Chicago Boyz who were season 8 finalists on “America’s Got Talent.”
The big show is a traditional style circus, just like you remember as a kid. The sights of superhuman athleticism and animal magnificence, the sounds of the singing ringmaster and the smells of fresh popcorn and cotton candy.
The performers will have you on the edge of your seat with their amazing skills which include a rotating program of specialty and animal acts from all corners of the globe including juggling, dogs, unicycles, motorcycle daredevils, aerialists and elephants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.