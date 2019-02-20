“Let the drums roll out, let the trumpets call, while the people shout, Strike Up The Band!” The Venice Institute for the Performing Arts will be filled with the romantic and swinging sounds of the 1940’s when “The All Hands on Deck! Show” takes the stage at 3 p.m. on Feb. 24.
Direct from Branson, “The All Hands on Deck! Show” is an homage to the days of Bob Hope, and an award-winning authentic WWII-era American 1942 Roadshow & Radio Broadcast reproduction featuring the songs, dances, laughs, and favorite radio commercials that America has loved for 70 years; a perfect show for seniors, veterans and patriotic Americans of all ages!
“Seniors and Veterans just love our show — and we love sharing our musical message of patriotism with folks all across the U.S.A. They really seem to enjoy our songs because they can sing-along with us,” said Broadway’s Jody Madaras in a recent interview. Co- star Valerie Hill added, “Our mission is to help bring America back together again — to help restore American unity by reigniting patriotism through our songs and dances. They are timeless.”
“The All Hands on Deck! Show” stars Broadway veteran Jody Madaras (creator, Ted Crosley), Broadway’s Valerie Hill (Betty Blake), Kelly Plescia (Daisy Maxwell), Randall Patterson (John Handley), and the rich sounds of the 9-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Big Band Orchestra.
It also features classic commercials, tight harmonies, impromptu skits, Broadway-style tap dancing, and 42 of the greatest American songs ever written, as well as a full-circle patriotic salute celebrating the American way of life.
