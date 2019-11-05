By Brian Gurl
“America The Beautiful — A Patriotic Veterans Day Tribute,” starring Brian McGurl, Katherine Alexandra, Michele Pruyn and Ensemble, will be Nov 8 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
This uplifting and unifying show celebrates the heart and soul of the American experience through a mosaic of musical genres. McGurl’s unique ability to capture the innermost emotion of a song … it’s joy, it’s message, it’s depth and it’s power is on full display in this multi-faceted production. Compelling arrangements and rich vocal harmonies are skillfully interspersed with founding father’s quotes and dramatic dialogue interludes making the production a deeply powerful and entertaining experience presented with a spirit of togetherness and unity.
Ideal for all ages, this six-piece production features such songs as “This Land Is Your Land,” “This Is My Country,” “The Star Spangled Banner,” Elvis’s American Trilogy, Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom,” an exciting jazz rendition of Glen Millers’s “American Patrol” plus “God Bless America” emotionally sung as a prayer by Alexandra, a Russian immigrant, now a proud American citizen.
Also featured is “America The Beautiful” and “God Bless The USA,” which Pruyn sang together with Lee Greenwood at the White House, highlighted by McGurl and Alexandra’s show-stopping ‘dueling pianos’ arrangement of “Yankee Doodle”
The inspiring finale features the dropping of an American flag that flew over the Arizona War Memorial while the cast sings a rousing rendition of “You’re A Grand Old Flag.”
