The American Legion in celebrating its 100th anniversary nationally, and the folks at Post 110 in Port Charlotte figured there was no better reason to throw a party.
They’ve come up with Kickin’ it at the Kanal, a two-day event March 2-3 that will not only celebrate the veterans organization’s birthday but will benefit local and national charities.
“It’s going to be a good time,” said Mike “Gambler” Raymond, post commander. “We’ve got a big, old 100th anniversary to celebrate. But we will be supporting Final Salute, along with the post’s children’s welfare fund and other causes.”
Final Salute assists homeless veterans who are women.
Plans call for Saturday’s events to begin at 10 a.m. with a Challenge 22 walk to remember the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day.
“American Legions will be doing this all over the country,” Raymond said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony. At noon, the post will open its yard for food, vendors, raffles, information on alternative medicine and “really good bands.”
The bands scheduled to perform are Country Express, American Made, Gotta Luv It and the BoogieMen. All play from music books overflowing with songs, and all put on a high-energy show guaranteed to get people dancing. Bullman & Cora will be at the tiki bar both days.
Miss Veteran America will be on hand both days. The Legion Riders on Sunday morning plan a ride from the post to the Vietnam Wall in Punta Gorda will her on the back of a motorcycle.
A full weekend is planned by Post 110, which itself has been around about 60 years.
“I didn’t mean it to be this big,” Raymond said. “But it just kind of grew. The folks are going to have a super time. There will be so much going on all the time. We’re going to have a blast.”
For more information, call 941-629-7446.
