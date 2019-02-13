American Pie revisited featuring John Reno will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the WIlliam H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Acclaimed musician, John Reno, pays tribute to the singer-songwriters of the early 1970's. You will hear songs from the following artists: Don McLean, James Taylor, Paul Simon, Jim Croce, John Denver, Gordon Lightfoot, Harry Chapin, Neil Diamond and many more. Tickets are $18 for Cultural Center members and $20 for non-members. Day of show $20 and all are sales final.
American Pie revisited featuring John Reno
- Provided by EMILY LYTLE Cultural Center
- Updated
- 0
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.