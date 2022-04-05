Sarasota-based Key Chorale has been source of genre-blending music for years, presenting concerts that challenge many people's idea of what a choral music group is and what it can be.
The group will be revisiting one of its most popular variations when it presents “American Roots: Bluegrass,” with performances at three locations, including April 10 at Venice Presbyterian Church.
“When most people think of a symphonic chorus or a chorale, they think of a bunch of old people in black singing music by a bunch of dead people,” said Key Chorale Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins.
Choral music is far more versatile than a lot of people think, or at least it can be, Caulkins said. For years, Key Chorale has been doing its best to expand people's perception of choral music can be, often through collaborations with other entertainment entities, including Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, the Sarasota Ballet and The Venice Symphony. One of it's most anticipated and celebrated collaborations is the annual Cirque des Voix, in which Key Chorale collaborates with the Circus Arts Conservatory and the Sarasota Symphony for a show at the Ulla Searing Big Top in Sarasota.
But chorale music and bluegrass? Actually, Caulkins said, this is the fourth time Key Chorale has performed this bit of aural alchemy and it's a winning combination.
“I think why it works is because a big part of bluegrass music and folk music in general is the harmony,” Caulkins said. The difference is that with bluegrass or folk music, you're talking about only three or four voices singing in harmony.
“Adding a full choral harmony to that genre just enhances what's already inherent with that artform,” Caulkins said. Add some top-shelf musicianship to those rich harmonies and the sound becomes amazing.
But to achieve that sound takes work. “You can't just go to the music store and get your bluegrass chorale music charts,” Caulkins said, it's more of a do-it-yourself proposition.
About three-fourths of the concert will be original arrangements. This isn't a collection of obscure old-time tunes brought down from the hills, Caulkins said. Just like choral music, bluegrass also suffers from narrow preconceptions. Contemporary country music fans will recognize most of the songs in the show, including “I’ll Fly Away,” “Poor Wayfaring Stranger” and “The Unclouded Day.”
The concert will also feature a few original compositions by guest musicians The Lubben Brothers, an acoustic group made up of triplet brothers who specialize in bluegrass. The brothers play several instruments, including banjo, mandolin, tin whistle, accordion, hammered dulcimer and fiddle.
The chorale's women's trio: mezzo soprano Amy Connours, alto Michelle Jessogne and soprano Madison Spahn, will also be featured, performing tunes by The Wailin' Jennys, an award-winning bluegrass/folk group out of Canada.
Along with its concerts, Key Chorale has made it a point to shed its “old people in robes” image by turning the spotlight on to things it does off the stage.
“We do a lot of outreach for the community,” Caulkins said. The chorale has a program called Off-Key Chorale, which works with people who have Parkinson's disease, using music to help them with vocal control. They also have a program, in collaboration with Jewish Family Children's and Family Services of the Suncoast, called the Where are my Keys? Chorale, which conducts two eight-week sessions each year working with people dealing with memory loss and their partners to help them find purpose, friendship and good times. The chorale also has educational outreach program for high school juniors and seniors who are planning on pursuing musical education.
