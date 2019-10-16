Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Key Chorale are coming together for an exuberant collaboration with “American Roots: The Gospel Experience.” The arts organizations will explore the rich tradition of black gospel music in America through three performances at churches in Sarasota and Venice in October.
The third offering in the Key Chorale’s American Roots series, this edition brings together two of Sarasota’s most renowned performing arts groups, weaving the spirited style of WBTT’s singers, dancers and musicians with the soaring choral harmonies of the Key Chorale Chamber Singers. The high-energy show will celebrate the deeply emotional music and movement at the heart of African-American worship. Highlights will include “Amazing Grace,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “Oh Happy Day” and “Wade in the Water,” in moving, inspirational performances.
“It is truly a thrill to be able to put a program of this magnitude together – in partnership with the skilled singers of the Key Chorale — and perform it in area churches,” said WBTT founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “Gospel music was born in churches, where African-Americans could find release from the pressures of everyday life. This music played a huge role in the cultural experience of the African-American community but I think everyone in the audience will find the themes to be relatable and inspirational.”
“This collaboration is an opportunity to be immersed in a genre that has the ability to empower us, transport us, and raise our spirits unlike any other. Performing spirituals and gospel music with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is a dream come true,” said Maestro Caulkins. “The combination of Key Chorale’s great singers, and WBBT’s incredible performers, is sure to be an emotional and uplifting experience you won’t want to miss.”
