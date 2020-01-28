Florida Studio Theatre presents the critically-acclaimed Broadway hit, “American Son” by Christopher Demos-Brown. Called “Provocative” by The New York Times and “Compelling” by the Hollywood Reporter, American Son is a powerful drama that tackles themes of family relationships, love, loss and identity.
“American Son is a stunning drama that took my breath away,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s Producing Artistic Director. “What lies at the heart of the play is the relationship between a separated couple and their common love for their son who is in trouble.”
Set in a Miami-Dade police station at 4 a.m., “American Son” follows Kendra Ellis-Connor, a psychology professor hunting for answers about her missing teenage son, Jamal. She has left voicemail messages on his phone and has gotten in touch with his friends, but no one knows Jamal’s whereabouts. Not even Officer Paul Larkin can share much useful information with her. The situation spirals out of control when Kendra’s estranged husband, Scott, arrives at the police station.
“This play asks us to see Jamal as our own son,” shared Director Kate Alexander. “We are not watching a play about others — those who differ from us in culture, class or background — we are watching ourselves. The play invites us to identify with this couple in their plight and your heart joins their quest. In that moment, he (Jamal) becomes your son.”
