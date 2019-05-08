A true legend in every sense of the word, Julie Andrews has entertained millions for more than half a century. Andrews shares her extraordinary experiences from her early days of vaudeville in England to the popular projects and work she continues to create today.
Opening with a beautiful video montage of her work, “An Evening of Conversation with Julie Andrews” is a unique and unforgettable visit with one of the world’s most beloved icons. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
From the nanny we’d always wished for in “Mary Poppins” to mountain-top twirling nun-no-more Maria in “The Sound of Music” to a fabulous cross-dressing club crooner in Victor/Victoria, Julie Andrews has towered upon the big screen. On Broadway, she won hearts with her iconic portrayals in “My Fair Lady” and “Camelot.” What stories she has to share. And share them she will during this special evening. Joining Ms. Andrews is her daughter and co-author, Emma Walton Hamilton, who will facilitate questions from the audience.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is located at 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 10 and will be available online at www.vanwezel.org, the box office or by calling 941-953-3368.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.