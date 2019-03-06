Returning to the Venice Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. March 10 after two stellar, sell-out performances last season, Direct from Las Vegas: An Evening With The Stars starring The Edwards Twins is the number 1 identical twin and impersonation show in the world.
Whether it’s playing piano, dancing, acting, singing or doing over 100 impressions of the top superstars in the world, The Edwards Twins will wow all age groups from 5 years old to 100.
The Venice Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Indian Ave., Venice. For more information, call 941-218-3779 or online at VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.
