The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training continues its 2022-23 season with J.B. Priestley’s "An Inspector Calls." Conservatory graduate Kirstin Franklin returns to direct the play, which runs through March 12 in the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Nothing parallels the excitement of watching this suspenseful mystery drama. Set on the brink of WWI, this thriller has been gripping audiences for decades. The Birling family celebration is cut short by the arrival of the mysterious Inspector Goole. After his scorching investigation, the family struggles to return to normal, as every corner of their souls has been exposed by the blinding light of truth.
“What is our social responsibility to those who offer us service? How can we better see our role in the collective care of humanity?” Franklin asks. “These are the questions J.B. Priestley begs us to ponder, worthy to ruminate even 74 years after the ‘Inspector’ first called. May we all be willing to invite such inspectors into our conscious minds whenever and wherever they come to call.”
The cast is comprised of second-year conservatory students Falcian Page (Arthur Birling), Jackson Purdy (Eric Birling), Jordan Rich (Gerald Croft), Brielle Rivera Headrington (Sheila Birling), Mikhail Roberts (Inspector Goole) and Brooke Turner (Sybil Birling) and first year student Caitlin Rose (Edna).
