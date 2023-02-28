The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training continues its 2022-23 season with J.B. Priestley’s "An Inspector Calls." Conservatory graduate Kirstin Franklin returns to direct the play, which runs through March 12 in the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. 

Nothing parallels the excitement of watching this suspenseful mystery drama. Set on the brink of WWI, this thriller has been gripping audiences for decades. The Birling family celebration is cut short by the arrival of the mysterious Inspector Goole. After his scorching investigation, the family struggles to return to normal, as every corner of their souls has been exposed by the blinding light of truth.


