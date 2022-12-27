Andrea Bocelli: An evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and famed love songs

The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new tour dates, making a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Feb. 16. This evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and famed love songs in honor of Valentine’s season is presented by the Straz Center and features members of the Opera Tampa Chorus.
Additionally, PBS stations in each market will be airing Bocelli’s famed “Concerto: One Night in Central Park” throughout November and December in support of the 2023 tour. For air dates, check local listings in select cities.
The world-renowned artist is also currently gearing up for the holiday season with a new album, “A Family Christmas,” the first with his 24-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli.
Bocelli’s emotive and instantly recognizable voice has earned him millions of fans around the world. In April 2020, he broke records with his emotionally charged “Music for Hope” performance from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan. His unforgettable Easter performance ranks among the biggest musical livestreams of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs, seven World Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Andrea Bocelli Foundation
The Andrea Bocelli Foundation was established in July 2011 by the Bocelli family after being inspired by the affection and positivity received from fans and partners around the world. ABF has since grown into an independent nonprofit led by world-class professionals that oversee the strategic development of key projects. The foundation’s core mission is to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, distress due to illness and social exclusion by promoting and supporting national and international projects that promote the overcoming of these barriers and the expression of their full potential.
