Andrea Bocelli: An evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and famed love songs

Andrea Bocelli is gearing up for the holiday season with a new album, “A Family Christmas,” the first with his 24-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli.

 Photo courtesy of Luca Rossetti

The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new tour dates, making a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Feb. 16. This evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and famed love songs in honor of Valentine’s season is presented by the Straz Center and features members of the Opera Tampa Chorus.

Additionally, PBS stations in each market will be airing Bocelli’s famed “Concerto: One Night in Central Park” throughout November and December in support of the 2023 tour. For air dates, check local listings in select cities.


