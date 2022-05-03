Whatever you think chamber music is, Andrew Lipke’s upcoming concert won’t be that.
That’s the whole point of Southwest Florida Symphony’s Tiny Concerts series — to surprise and engage audiences with intimate shows at different local venues.
A Philadelphia-based multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, arranger, producer, conductor, storyteller and educator, Lipke will give audiences a fresh look at the chamber ensemble in his reprise of last season’s “Rock & Roll and the String Quartet,” which explored rock and roll’s historic intersections with the string quartet.
Multifaceted to the max, a little complicated, practically a human synthesizer, Lipke is the son of a Methodist minister and a music-loving mom. He lived in South Africa until he was nine.
“There was always music at our church in Pretoria,” he said. “We even had an amateur musical theater group where we’d all get up and perform just for the joy of it.
“But the apartheid system was against everything we believed in, so my dad went to America to interview.”
While there, the pastor found a tape on a bus and brought it back with him.
“One side had a mix of 1980s rock tunes — Bon Jovi, Europe, Foreigner — and the other was Whitney Houston’s album ‘Whitney.’ We listened to that tape for weeks. We were obsessed with everything fantasy-fueled American.”
Eclecticism personified, Lipke has dedicated himself to exploring the common ground among musical genres that couldn’t seem more different.
He’s written works for choral and chamber ensembles including the Azrael String Quartet, Carpe Diem String Quartet, Choral Arts Philadelphia and virtuosic vocal sextet Variant 6.
He also wrote a punk rock score for the film “Back Issues: The Hustler Magazine Story.”
He spent more than a decade touring with Led Zeppelin tribute band Get The Led Out.
At the height of its success, he said, “I had everything I wanted — the tour bus, the parties, the big venues. But after having children, it felt like the right time to move from rock and roll more into the classical world.”
As a vocalist he joined conductor Steve Hackman’s classical-rock mashup “Brahms V. Radiohead,” which seamlessly melds Brahms’ First Symphony and Radiohead’s “OK Computer.”
He’s released seven albums of original music from madrigals to hard rock. David Patrick Stearns of the Philadelphia Inquirer nailed the music when he described it as “liberated pop—ambitious long-form songs with harmonic freedom and emotional range unstymied by strict radio formats.”
Lipke describes his 2015-2021 album cycle, based on Hermann Hesse’s coming-of-age novel “Siddhartha,” as a blend of traditional pop songs exploring grander concepts, arranged classically, ranging from psychedelic rock to Wagnerian melodic themes and experimental, dark pieces for harp and choir.
“It’s the midpoint of a Venn diagram of a lot of different kinds of music,” he said.
In 2015, music director Dirk Brossè invited Lipke to collaborate with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia on the innovative concert series “Intersect,” exploring the common ground among different genres.
Lipke has always valued music education and has collaborated through the Philadelphia-based nonprofit LiveConnections with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and other local musicians to create cross-genre presentations for young people.
“Music can show us the unifying elements to everything,” he said. “Things that we think are different, disparate, not the same, and should be segregated, really have the same basic building blocks.
“People think that rock and roll and classical music are totally different, but they’re really variations on the same theme. For instance, Paul Simon’s ‘American Tune’ is based on an older German hymn that Bach used in the St. Matthew Passion.”
Previewing his Southwest Florida concerts — this time reimagined as “Remastered Themes and Variations” — he said, “I’ll use the string quartet to explore what that means, presenting musical examples and breaking apart the concept of theme and variations.
“It’ll be like an interactive musical TED Talk. Hopefully the audiences will enjoy themselves and also come away with something to think about.”
