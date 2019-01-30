Andrews Sisters tribute swings through Venice

“The Sounds of Harry James and the Andrews Sisters” bring their popular tribute show to Venice Theatre’s MainStage, 140 W. Tampa Ave., for two shows only on Feb. 4. The matinee performance is at 3 p.m. and the evening show is at 8 p.m.
Venice Theatre’s annual celebration of the swinging ‘40s has been one of its most popular concerts year after year. The theatre’s own Kim Kollar is joined by Cathy Baudrit, Michele Pryun, trumpeter David Pruyn, and his band for a loving tribute to the performers that provided the soundtrack for America’s “Greatest Generation.”
The audience can expect to hear big-band hits such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Apple Blossom Time,” “Rum and Coca-Cola,” “I’ll Be Seeing You” and many more.
Tickets are $42 and can be purchased online at www.venicestage.com or by contacting the box office at 941-488-1115.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.